Zions Bancorporation N.A. Trims Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $196.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $208.62.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.09.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

