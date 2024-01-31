151,272 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN) Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 151,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 3.7% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 1.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 336,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 37.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth $969,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of GJUN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.37. 6,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,664. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.