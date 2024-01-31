1,590,151 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,590,151 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Southwestern Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 554.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

SWN traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,176,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,521,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 62.31% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

SWN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.59.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

