19,325 Shares in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Purchased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Tanger by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tanger during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKT opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.83. Tanger Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.54%.

In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,126,983 shares in the company, valued at $28,185,844.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tanger news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,126,983 shares in the company, valued at $28,185,844.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,406.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKT. Compass Point cut shares of Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tanger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

