231872 (SCC.TO) (TSE:SCC) Stock Price Down 22.5%

Shares of 231872 (SCC.TO) (TSE:SCC – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:SRSC) dropped 22.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 251,194 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 724% from the average daily volume of 30,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.
231872 (SCC.TO) Stock Down 22.5 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.62.
About 231872 (SCC.TO)
Sears Canada Inc (Sears) is a Canada-based multi-channel retailer company. The Company operates through merchandising segment. Its merchandising operations include the sale of goods and services through its retail channels, which includes its full-line, Sears Home, Hometown, Outlet, Corbeil Electrique Inc (Corbeil) stores and its direct (catalogue/Internet) channel.
