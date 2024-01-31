29,411 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Bought by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 29,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,024,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,271,000 after buying an additional 111,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,845,000 after acquiring an additional 74,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,478,000 after acquiring an additional 42,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CINF. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.48. 116,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $130.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

