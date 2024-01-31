2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Rating Increased to Outperform at SVB Leerink

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $5.00. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 348.88% from the stock’s previous close.

TSVT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs lowered 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

2seventy bio Trading Up 14.9 %

Shares of TSVT stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $202.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.85. 2seventy bio has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.31. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 126.06%. The company had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that 2seventy bio will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at 2seventy bio

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 72,312 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $279,847.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,806.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 2seventy bio news, COO William D. Baird III sold 33,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $130,229.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 72,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $279,847.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,806.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,305 shares of company stock valued at $523,183 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2seventy bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSVT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in 2seventy bio by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in 2seventy bio by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in 2seventy bio by 15.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in 2seventy bio by 112.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 44,895 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 2seventy bio by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,733,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 256,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio Company Profile

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

