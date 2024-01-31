3,088 Shares in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Purchased by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 92.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

NIC traded down $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.48. 6,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,462. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $85.20. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.22.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $89.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

Insider Transactions at Nicolet Bankshares

In other news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $225,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,789.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $225,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,789.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 9,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $760,347.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,890 shares of company stock worth $4,322,345. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

