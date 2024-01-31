3,746 Shares in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,746 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 166.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 48.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 112.23%. The company had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Extreme Networks

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $486,375.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,090,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,645,053.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.