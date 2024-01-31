3,818 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Bought by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,818 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $66.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,881 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,009. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

