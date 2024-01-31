3,959 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Purchased by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.00. 553,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,639. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.35. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $139.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

