4,031 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Bought by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $1,679,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,610,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.96. 565,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,325. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $129.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

