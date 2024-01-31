4,175 Shares in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,175 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Woodward by 653.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Woodward by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,999,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,812,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WWD stock opened at $138.97 on Wednesday. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $88.30 and a one year high of $150.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

