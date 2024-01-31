43,898 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,286,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 69,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.23. 116,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.10.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.63%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

