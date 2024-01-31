51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance
COE opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10. 51Talk Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of -0.60.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 463.20%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
