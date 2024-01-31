6,103 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 113,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 526,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 571,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after purchasing an additional 48,474 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.86. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

