6,699 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,087,000 after buying an additional 148,117 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,335,000 after buying an additional 645,147 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,727,000 after buying an additional 775,225 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IVW traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.79. 925,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,994. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.86. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $79.36.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

