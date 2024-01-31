905 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Acquired by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 905 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $903,900,000 after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $743,734,000 after purchasing an additional 662,891 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,028,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $627,395,000 after purchasing an additional 474,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $234.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.78 and a 200-day moving average of $231.44. The firm has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

