Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.67

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 2551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abacus Life from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.12 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Adam Samuel Gusky bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,762.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Abacus Life stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

