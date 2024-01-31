abrdn plc Boosts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

abrdn plc grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,052 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of Truist Financial worth $24,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 617.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.87.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.99. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $50.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.35, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.59%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

