abrdn plc Buys 3,345 Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

abrdn plc raised its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Nova were worth $28,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nova by 1,593.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Nova by 34.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Nova in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Nova by 109.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Nova in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Nova from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $146.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.39. Nova Ltd. has a one year low of $86.82 and a one year high of $153.67.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Nova had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $128.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

