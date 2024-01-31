abrdn plc Grows Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 55.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 364,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 129,339 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $24,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,349,959.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,793,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of QSR stock opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.99 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.