abrdn plc Has $24.69 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $24,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SNPS stock opened at $543.18 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.97 and a 52-week high of $573.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $529.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07.
In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
