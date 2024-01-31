abrdn plc Has $24.69 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $24,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS stock opened at $543.18 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.97 and a 52-week high of $573.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $529.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

