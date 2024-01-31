abrdn plc Increases Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

abrdn plc grew its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 222,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,673 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $29,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after buying an additional 1,499,078 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $103,365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $811,339,000 after buying an additional 581,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,642,000 after buying an additional 521,934 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $157.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $189.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.60 and a 200 day moving average of $142.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

