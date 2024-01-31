abrdn plc Reduces Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,161 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $25,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 154,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $17,679,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE EOG opened at $116.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $136.79. The firm has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.41.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

