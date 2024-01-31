abrdn plc Sells 5,272 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 342,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $26,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.28 and a 200 day moving average of $81.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.67 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

CWST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

