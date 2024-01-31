abrdn plc Trims Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

abrdn plc lessened its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 370,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,286 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $23,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 89,383 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,675,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 397,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,812,000 after buying an additional 116,609 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CCEP opened at $69.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.92. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $53.53 and a 1 year high of $69.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.