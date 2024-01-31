Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Decreased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 65,595 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $51,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.63.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total transaction of $316,376.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,995 shares of company stock worth $11,254,950. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $371.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $232.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $375.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

