Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. United Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $152.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.60 and its 200-day moving average is $143.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $152.42. The firm has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

