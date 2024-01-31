Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Announces Earnings Results

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $393.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 3.1 %

ATGE opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $62.99.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 20,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $1,113,017.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,637. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Adtalem Global Education

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.