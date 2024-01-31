Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.12.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $6.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.52. The company had a trading volume of 43,618,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,586,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $264.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,380.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.19. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

