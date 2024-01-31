Aew Uk Reit to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:AEWU)

Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Aew Uk Reit Stock Performance
Aew Uk Reit stock opened at GBX 98.23 ($1.25) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 97.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.03. The firm has a market cap of £155.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1,230.00 and a beta of 0.57. Aew Uk Reit has a 1-year low of GBX 90 ($1.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 108.60 ($1.38).
