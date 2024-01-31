Aew Uk Reit to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:AEWU)

Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Aew Uk Reit stock opened at GBX 98.23 ($1.25) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 97.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.03. The firm has a market cap of £155.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1,230.00 and a beta of 0.57. Aew Uk Reit has a 1-year low of GBX 90 ($1.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 108.60 ($1.38).

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company is currently invested in office, retail, industrial and leisure assets, with a focus on active asset management, repositioning the properties and improving the quality of income streams.

