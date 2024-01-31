Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Short Interest Up 13.1% in January

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the December 31st total of 7,100,000 shares. Approximately 14.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 697,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

In related news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $64,772.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James William Burns sold 1,708 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $36,961.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,473 shares of company stock worth $1,036,836 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after buying an additional 285,215 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,048,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.99.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 913.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

