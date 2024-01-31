AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Short Interest Up 11.1% in January

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 128.1 days.

AIB Group Price Performance

AIB Group stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30. AIB Group has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $4.67.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

