Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Short Interest Update

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the December 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aileron Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 23.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 96.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 52.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63,651 shares in the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

