Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.16.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $118.89. 313,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,382. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

