Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Alerus Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alerus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALRS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Alerus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.61 million, a PE ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Alerus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 9.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 284,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 16.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 19.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alerus Financial in the third quarter worth $142,000. 43.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.