Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ARE. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE opened at $121.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $172.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 224.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). The business had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,278,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,723,527 shares in the company, valued at $13,278,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,405 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth about $454,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

