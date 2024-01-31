Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 948,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,258,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,864.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $697,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,316,008.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,258,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,864.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,900 shares of company stock worth $4,766,869. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alkami Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Alkami Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alkami Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Alkami Technology Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. Alkami Technology has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $26.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.47 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

