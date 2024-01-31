Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $625.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.18. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.18%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARLP

Insider Activity at Alliance Resource Partners

In related news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 12,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $259,161.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,322,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,768,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 32,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $738,402.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,548,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,504,777.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 12,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $259,161.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,322,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,768,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,028. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,084,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,239,000 after buying an additional 458,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 375,241 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 247.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 391,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after buying an additional 278,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,746,000 after buying an additional 231,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.