Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $625.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.
Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.18. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.18%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.21%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on ARLP
Insider Activity at Alliance Resource Partners
In related news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 12,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $259,161.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,322,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,768,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 32,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $738,402.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,548,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,504,777.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 12,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $259,161.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,322,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,768,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,028. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,084,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,239,000 after buying an additional 458,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 375,241 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 247.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 391,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after buying an additional 278,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,746,000 after buying an additional 231,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.58% of the company’s stock.
About Alliance Resource Partners
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alliance Resource Partners
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Med-tech stock Conmed dips ahead of big Q4 report…opportunity?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Here’s how Abercrombie’s “Chase” strategy keeps printing money
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 4 med tech stocks with improving prognosis for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.