Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 247.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CSTL opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $29.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.94 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Castle Biosciences

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $115,330.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,255.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $64,894.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,798.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $115,330.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,255.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,576 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

