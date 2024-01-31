Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 335.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 59.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Stephens decreased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $88.72 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $114.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

