Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,344 Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,752 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,471,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 70.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,544,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after purchasing an additional 639,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Delek US by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 603,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Delek US by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 820,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after buying an additional 544,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.76.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.66. Delek US had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Delek US in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,457 shares of company stock worth $90,660 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

