Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,587 Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 17.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 419,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,080,000 after acquiring an additional 27,359 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 90.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FBIN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE:FBIN opened at $79.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $80.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

