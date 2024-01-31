Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 12.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 631,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,484 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 488,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after buying an additional 215,498 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at $521,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GBX shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

GBX opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $50.76.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

In related news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $236,598.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $236,598.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $115,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,349.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

