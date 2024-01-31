Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,401 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $22,738,021. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Visa Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of V opened at $279.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $279.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.38. The firm has a market cap of $513.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
