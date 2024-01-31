Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,595,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,989,364,000 after buying an additional 510,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after buying an additional 684,975 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,771,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,946,000 after purchasing an additional 548,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,308,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,560,000 after purchasing an additional 309,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.5 %

STLD stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.85. 101,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,332. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.19. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

