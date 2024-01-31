Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New $574,000 Investment in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,423 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 10.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 234.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,858 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on SUM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

Summit Materials stock opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.35. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $39.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.61 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

