Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,182,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,921 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,260,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,168 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,183,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,308,000 after acquiring an additional 223,301 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on YOU. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Clear Secure Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of YOU opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 987.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $160.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.