Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,592 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Customers Bancorp worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 81.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8,341.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 129.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $485,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 51,240 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $2,124,922.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,826,155.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,550. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $54.89 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $60.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.67.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

